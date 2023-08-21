T-Pain’s Alleged Mistress Tells Tasha K About Rapper Infecting Her & Sleeping With Married Busta Rhymes

In the time before social media ran the world, it was much easier for people to keep their extramarital affairs hidden. Now, all it takes is one double tap, screenshot, or podcast interview for allegations to start flowing in. We’ve seen rappers, athletes, politicians, and countless others exposed for their NSFW antics in recent decades. On controversial media personality Tasha K’s Unwine show, the alleged mistress of “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker T-Pain and his friend Busta Rhymes had plenty to say about her time spent secretly romancing the recording artists.

“I have to ask, ‘cuz you said, ‘I had never dealt with a married man before.’ Did you sleep with Busta Rhymes while he was married?” Tasha asked her guest, Passion. Rather than answer, the woman grinned and looked away from the camera. “So we got T-Pain, what about Ray J?” the host further pressed, though the rapper’s lover denied venturing into the world of R&B with Kim Kardashian’s ex. “Busta Rhymes, so you slept with him knowing that he had a wife?” Tasha assumed though the alleged mistress says she wasn’t aware of her man’s marriage at the time.

T-Pain’s Rumoured Mistress Spills Tea to Tasha K

“I swear to God Tasha, and I dealt with him for a minute too,” Passion doubled down when her interviewer accused her of lying. Before the clip above comes to an end, the Unwine host also asked her guest if she got pregnant due to sexual encounters with any of the men in her life, though we didn’t exactly get a clear answer regarding that.

On the topic of Busta Rhymes’ sex life, it was only a few weeks ago when the “Look At Me Now” MC went viral for revealing what lead him to lose an impressive amount of weight. As it turns out, losing his breath in the bedroom was reason enough for Busta to make some major life changes. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

