Busta Rhymes Reveals NSFW Reason For Losing Weight

Busta Rhymes was one of six rap icons featured in Men’s Health latest issue. The other respective figures included were 50 Cent, Common, Wiz Khalifa, Method Man, and Ludacris. Each had a forthright approach to their interviews, laying out their personal journeys to better themselves. Of all the methods and experiences detailed in these feature pieces, Busta Rhymes might take the cake for the most out-there story that began his path to a healthier self.

What is that exactly? Well, Busta Rhymes harkens back to a “mindf**k-” moment with his ex-wife. He vividly remembers this period in his life when he was not at his best physically. One night, they were sharing an intimate time together. All of a sudden, he had difficulties inhaling. Not wanting to see his significant other have to stress and panic about the situation, he exited the bedroom to recollect himself. A traumatic-like episode encouraged him to lose 100 pounds.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith’s Basketball Camp Boasts Astronomical Price Tag

Back On The Road

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH. THE FINAL LAP TOUR @50cent x @BustaRhymes x @Jeremih

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

AS I BEEN TELLING YOU, THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!!!



GET YOUR TICKETS BEFORE THEY’RE ALL SOLD OUT !

🎟️ Tickets -> https://t.co/xapzGxTNz7#THEFINALLAPTOUR… pic.twitter.com/HdAYTTh5Le — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) July 20, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

Busta Rhymes had even more to share in his interview with Men’s Health. After his wife at the time found him in a state of shock to Busta, she said, “‘This is not who I fell in love with.'” She continued, “‘When I met you, you wasn’t like a musclehead, but was slim, you was cut, you had your shit right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.’” He also talked about how his son used to slap his stomach while greeting him, poking fun at his weight. Furthermore, he had surgery done on his vocal cords due to polyps blocking 90 percent of his throat.

But now Busta is back to feeling great and performing in front of thousands of fans on The Final Lap Tour with 50 Cent and Jeremih. What do you think about Busta Rhymes and what influenced him to lose weight? Was his ex-wife right to call him out to slim down? What are your overall thoughts? Be sure to tell us in the comments below. Continue to check in with HNHH for the latest news and updates surrounding hip-hop.

Read More: YSL Co-Founder Hit With Multiple Charges Amid Young Thug Case

[Via]