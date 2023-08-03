YSL Co-Founder Hit With Multiple Charges Amid Young Thug Case

One of the big surprises of the YSL RICO trial is that one of the label’s co-founders, YSL Mondo, escaped without any charges. Now over a year later, he is reportedly facing multiple gun, drug, and gang charges. According to AllHipHop, he was arrested on July 27th and remains in custody. Despite not being charged in the original RICO case Mondo has followed it closely. On a podcast appearance, he expressed his dissatisfaction with Gunna for his alleged snitching as part of his plea deal. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t talk.’ Come on, my brother … It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother. You did that.”

Young Thug has now been imprisoned for over a year. Last month he was once again denied bond by a judge after a short hearing. He’s been repeatedly denied bond over the past year. Despite that long-term imprisonment Thugger has managed to stay busy in the music world. He released the album Business Is Business from prison back in June. The album featured contributions from some major genre stars like Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and many more. It went on to debut at number 2 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single “Oh U Went” recently got a new music video staring Drake.

Young Thug Still Waiting For His Trial

YSL co-founder YSL Mondo has been arrested on multiple guns & drugs charges in Cobb County, GA pic.twitter.com/UiBN42Euhu — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 2, 2023

Admiration for Young Thug continues to come from all over the hip-hop world. Lil Uzi Vert is taking it to a whole new level though. The rapper is following up their new album Pink Tape from earlier this year with a new Thugger-inspired album called Barter 16. For the project, Uzi has been working with Thug’s collaborators like London On Da Track and Birdman and even went as far as to dress up just like Thug and an event last month.

