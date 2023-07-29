YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug’s Lawyer Demands Exclusion Of Goat Sacrifice Evidence

Brian Steel, who is representing Young Thug in the sprawling YSL RICO trial, filed an eyebrow-raising motion earlier this week. Steel has filed 23 separation motions to have various pieces of evidence excluded from Thug’s trial. In the past month, these months have included 911 calls and jailhouse conversations. The trial’s nature has led many to expect a mistrial “Thug coming home, man,” Tony Yayo explained. “The case … it sounds like a clusterfuck, man. Free Young Thug, man. And you know, it’s like, when you look at the shit, it’s like, he’s a high-profile guy. So, it’s a clusterfuck. You know? Even moving them around, it’s like, he’s high-profile. This is everyday shit, though … It’ll just make the news because you’ll hear ‘YSL.’”

Steel’s most recent motions, filed on July 27, relate to the arrest of Shannon Stillwell, one of Thug’s remaining co-defendants in the case. The 23rd motion is simply another motion aimed at excluding a number of wiretaps in which Stillwell talks about his legal representation. However, the 22nd motion has some very unusual language that is now making headlines.

Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks Goat Sacrifice Evidence Excluded

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

“Although this issue does not directly involve Mr. Williams as he was never involved/arrested on March 17, 2022 nor charged with Mr. Drinks’ supposed murder, law enforcement officers arrested Mr. Shannon Stillwell at 2481 Meadowlark Drive, East Point, Georgia, 30344, while in the midst of a religious ceremony which involved supposed sacrifice of goats,” reads the motion. That’s right, Young Thug’s lawyer is seeking to remove evidence from Thug’s case about a co-defendant’s alleged religious goat sacrifices.

It’s not the only story coming out of the case in recent days. Jimmy “PeeWee” Winfrey, a YSL affiliate who was convicted of shooting at Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015, was arrested in Las Vegas on July 21. Winfrey had been on the run since May 2022 after being indicted in the sprawling RICO case against YSL. The news came hours after Thug was once again denied bond as the trial continues to struggle to seat jurors. Meanwhile, a potential jury was held in contempt of court. “I literally forgot,” she told Judge Glanville, “it was not a malicious act.” The woman continued, “It was not that I just decided to not come show up that day. I came to other dates.””I find that to be unacceptable,” he later clapped back.

