Young Thug Back In Court As Trial Resumes

Young Thug's gang and racketeering trial resumed in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday after a three-week postponement. Judge Ural Glanville pushed back the trial in December due to the stabbing of one of the rapper's co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell. He is also present in the Fulton County Courthouse.

Thug is on trial for allegedly participating in gang activity as well as conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. His charges stem from being the leader of YSL, which the prosecution claims has ties to the national Bloods organization.

Shannon Stillwell was stabbed back on December 10. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office previously detailed the attack in a statement provided to XXL. "On the evening of Sunday, December 10, 2023, a fight occurred between Willie Brown and Shannon Jackson at the Rice Street Jail," it read. "During the fight, Jackson was stabbed multiple times by Brown. Jackson is in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone. It is unknown what led to the fight. Willie Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020 and was being held without bond. Jackson has been in custody since March 17, 2022."

Thug has maintained his innocence during the case. His lawyer, Brian Steele, says he “committed no crime whatsoever” and that YSL is simply a record label. Check out a live stream of Thug's court appearance above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

