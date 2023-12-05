Young Thug Delivers Loving Message To Mariah The Scientist In Court: Watch

Young Thug is currently in court as part of the proceedings for the YSL RICO trial. Overall, this is trial with a lot of fanfare around it. Since this is, indeed, a RICO trial, it could end up lasting quite a while. There are a lot of witnesses and pieces of alleged evidence to get to. Furthermore, there are more people implicated here than just Thugger. Needless to say, this is one of the biggest trials in the history of hip-hop. With lyrics from songs potentially being used as evidence, there are major implications for the genre here.

Having said all of that, Young Thug has certainly been hit with a ton of support during this trial. For instance, oner person who has been in his corner is none other than Mariah The Scientist. For those who may not know, the two have been together for a while now. They had been together months before Thugger went away, and she has stuck by his side. In fact, she has even found herself at court throughout the trial. Well, today, Thugger spotted her and made sure to show love.

Young Thug In Love

In the video up above, you can see Thug whisper to Mariah The Scientist, "I Love You." It is a very sweet message that certainly gets across how appreciative Thugger is right now for this kind of support. Mariah The Scientist has been one of the people in his corner, and her unwavering support must feel good. In fact, she has stated that she would be interested in marrying the rapper. Despite all he is going through, Young Thug could very well have a wife when all is said and done with the trial.

This trial is still ongoing, and there will certainly be more updates throughout the week. Let us know your thoughts on the trial, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

