Young Thug Trial: Judge Dismisses And Replaces Member Of The Jury

Week two of Young Thug's YSL trial got underway this morning. The trial has already had numerous twists and turns and today's proceedings began with yet another one. Judge Granville had to dismiss one of the jurors after she fell ill over the weekend. "I am in receipt of the [hospital] admission form. As of current, she is still in the hospital. Her anticipated release date, potentially, is this coming Wednesday. As much as I would like to wait until Wednesday, I'm gonna probably have to go ahead and excuse her due to illness," Granville said.

To keep the trial moving he dismissed the juror and replaced her with one of the pre-selected backup jurors. Check out the clip of Granville making the announcement below. It's already been a complicated ride for jurors on the YSL trial. Just last week there was a breach in security that resulted in four of the jurors being identified. It happened after the in-court camera panned just a bit too far, showing some of the juror's faces. That video made the rounds online which resulted in some of them being recognized and identified.

Young Thug Trial Has Juror Dismissed

Judge Granville is reportedly already very frustrated with the proceedings in the case. During pre-trial proceedings he had numerous heated moments with multiple different lawyers in the case. Before things could even get underway when the trial started last week, he was forced to send the jury on a recess when it was revealed that the prosecution hadn't shared their full opening statement with the defense.

The troubles that have followed the trial since even before it began have caused rumblings of a mistrial to emerge. Thug's defense has already filed for a mistrial and had it denied in the past. They once again did so last week though the trial is moving forward as of today. What do you think of the experience that jurors in the YSL RICO trial have had so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

