Young Thug’s Lawyer Upsets Judge With “Farce” Comment

Tensions are already flaring in the newest proceedings of the YSL RICO trial. Opening statements are expected on November 27 but today in court the judge had in a "gang expert" to answer questions about the YSL outfit as a whole. After dealing with frustrating answers from the gang expert and repeated objections from the prosecution, Thug's lawyer Brian Steel made a comment the judge didn't appreciate.

Steel described the proceedings as a "farce" which the judge quickly hit back on. “Mr. Steel, I’d be careful about the characterization, sir. Farce is not the word I would use," Judge Glanville responded. They had yet another exchange after the prosecution raised an objection for the form in which Steel asked a question. He disagreed with the objection. but the judge once again shut him down. “Mr. Steel, I’m the person that decides that not you. And the other thing is you keep asking him things that he may not have any knowledge base to," Glanville replied. Check out the livestream of the events of the trial below.

Young Thug's Lawyer Going Back And Forth With Judge

Last week, there was a new development in Young Thug's trial that had a lot of fans and fellow rappers concerned. The judge ruled that lyrics from some of his songs would be allowed as evidence in court. The prosecution almost immediately introduced lyrics from Thug's Juice Wrld collaboration "Bad Boy." They claim that in the song he brags about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother's house.

Rappers like Killer Mike and Meek Mill quickly spoke out against the move. Mike called it an infringement on the first amendment rights of every citizen while Meek tweeted about being scared to even do interviews with everything that was being allowed in court. It's unclear how many more songs the prosecution plans to use. What do you think of Young Thug's lawyer getting into multiple exchanges with the judge in his case? Let us know in the comment section below.

