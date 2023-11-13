Young Thug Co-Defendant Yak Gotti Compares Lyrics To Jack Nicholson’s “The Shining”

The judge finally signed off on the lyrics that prosecutors will present during the YSL RICO trial. However, the defense team have been trying hard to have it dismissed. Last week, the prosecutors brought out lyrics from songs like “Bad Boy” and “Take It To Trial.” They claimed that these records include admissions of guilt. However, as the court records indicate, there are a number of inaccuracies with both the lyrics themselves and the attributed credits.

Yak Gotti’s attorneys have pushed back against what the prosecutors are introducing as evidence. The prosecutors brought up lyrics from two songs, “Take It To Trial” and “Mob Ties.” On the former, he raps, “I rep my life for real/ For slimes, you know I kill.” Then, on the latter, he raps, “Knockin’ off your big homie b*tch.” In response, Gotti’s attorney Douglas S. Weinstein stated that the rapper’s performance on the song is no different than Jack Nicholson’s depiction of Jack Torrance In The Shining, per All Hip Hop.

Yak Gotti’s Defense

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Yak Gotti performs onstage with Young Thug at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Weinstein argued that Yak Gotti’s shouldn’t be held against him legally, similar to how the court would separate Nicholson from Torrance. He added that the lyrics are irrelevant, and would create a prejudice in the trial. Furthermore, Weinstein explained that these lyrics don’t have any connection to the allegations against Gotti. “This video [for ‘Mob Ties’ is a perfect example of the problems with the admission of lyrics, for it takes a single line out of context. Let’s give it context. This particular line is a response, to a call issued by another rapper who says, ‘Knockin’ off yo big homie b***h,’” Gotti’s lawyer said.

This lyric is in a rap video, where Yak Gotti appears and raps almost nothing for the majority of the video…It is in a long tradition of call and response that was brought to America by slaves bringing their tradition with them. It has been used from Cab Calloway to Michael Jackson to Missy Elliot,” Weinstein added. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section below.

