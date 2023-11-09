Young Thug Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Lyrics They Want To Use In YSL Case

Among the many controversies surrounding Young Thug’s YSL RICO Case is the use of lyrics in the trial. Thug's legal team made several attempts to dismiss the lyrics in court. However, the prosecutors adamantly claim their lyrics contain admissions of guilt. On Wednesday, the specific lyrics that District Attorney Fani Willis wants to use in the case surfaced online. However, HipHopDX notes several inaccuracies in the lyrics.

Young Thug Lyrics On Trial

Jozsef Papp, a journalist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, took to X to share the precise lyrics that prosecutors presented to the court as evidence in the YSL RICO case, which they claim proves that YSL committed criminal acts as a gang.

"I just beat a murder rap, paid my lawyer 30 for that/ Me and my slimes above the law." - “Just How It Is” - 2018

"Honestly truth be told YSL won’t fold/ Pick his ass off from the balcony/ YSL wipe a n***a nose." - "Eww" - 2014

"I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me." - "Bad Boy" ft. Juice WRLD - 2021

"I rep my life for real/ For slimes you know I kill!" - “Take It To Trial" ft. Gunna - 2020

"Hey, how you doing? I’m Yak Gotti/ I got bodies on bodies!"- "Dream" - 2015

Wrong Lyrics

Documents obtained by HHDX reveal several instances of inaccuracies in the lyrics and the artists attributed to said lyrics. The documents revealed that Yak Gotti’s lyrics on Unfoonk’s “Mob Ties” (“knocking off your big homie b**ch”) didn’t appear in the song. However, there is a similar iteration found on 24Heavy’s hook. Even so, Yak Gotti doesn’t appear on the song at all. Elsewhere, another error was flagged on the lyrics to “Anybody.” The documents claim the lyrics are “Ready for war like I’m Russia/ I get all types of cash, I’m a general,” when it’s actually, “Ready for war like I’m Russia/ Latest Chanel for the luggage.”

The Impact On The YSL Trial

The use of rap lyrics on trial has been a contentious topic since the arrest of Young Thug. As the state asked Judge Glanville to make a preliminary ruling on the case, he noted “that during trial the lyrics are going to be subject to relevancy and objections,” if allowed, per Law & Crime’s Cathy Russo. Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel also argued that the trial would last a year if lyrics and music videos were introduced as evidence. Steel also mentioned how major artists, including those that Thug has worked with, have referred to themselves as “boss” in their music. ”We're not bringing in Cardi B, Meek Mill, Drake, or Post Malone,” Glanville responded. We’ll keep you posted on updates surrounding the YSL case.

