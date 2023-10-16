Young Thug Reportedly Wants Killer Mike, T.I., & Lyor Cohen On The Witness Stand

If you are a hip-hop fan, you are very much aware of everything that Young Thug is going through right now. Overall, he is currently in the legal battle of his life. Back in May of last year, he was arrested on RICO charges. He stands accused of being a leader of a criminal organization that has killed numerous people. However, Thugger has denied all wrongdoing and he plans to fight these charges to the fullest extent.

The jury selection for the trial began months ago. However, it has been very difficult to find jurors who are impartial. Moreover, this is going to be a long and complicated trial, which makes the search that much more difficult. There are going to be numerous witnesses involved, and in a new report from AllHipHop, it was made clear that Thug's legal team has a unique strategy. Essentially, big names like Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen, and even T.I. are currently on the rapper's witness wish list.

Young Thug Wants To Win

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Those of you reading this right now are probably asking yourselves why would they be included in the trial. Well, the answer is quite simple. These artists and executives have worked with Young Thug on a professional level. Overall, they would be able to speak to Thugger's character. This could go a long way in persuading a jury about Young Thug's potential innocence. It may not work, but his legal team is definitely trying everything they can.

Hopefully, the pace of this trial will pick up. Thug has been left in the lurch for quite some time, and it feels like the proceedings will never end. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

