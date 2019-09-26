lyor cohen
- MusicNicki Minaj Has A Warning For Lyor Cohen And YouTubeNicki believes the multi-company music executive is part of a scheme within the media and the Internet to sabotage her work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLyor Cohen Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Executive Worth?Unveiling Lyor Cohen's $150 million net worth and his pivotal role in shaping the music industry.By Axl Banks
- MusicJay-Z, Swizz Beatz, And N.O.R.E. Link Up At Spirit Of Life GalaThis year's event honored music industry executive and entrepreneur Lyor Cohen.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Reportedly Wants Killer Mike, T.I., & Lyor Cohen On The Witness StandYoung Thug is employing an interesting strategy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLyor Cohen Discusses DMX, Def Jam, Golden Era Of Hip-Hop & More On "Drink Champs"Lyor Cohen had plenty of stories to tell on the latest episode of "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- MusicSuge Knight Allegedly Spat In Lyor Cohen's Face Over Snoop Dogg BidSuge Knight got disrespectful after Lyor Cohen's counteroffer to sign Snoop Dogg to Def Jam.By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Thug To Put Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles On Witness StandBoth music executives are close to Thugger, although it'll be months before they even get to take the stand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentThe Rise And Fall Of Murder IncWe take a look at the history of Murder Inc, from its inception to its downfall.By Robert Blair
- MusicWarner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New DealWarner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment through an acquisition deal reportedly valued at $400 million. By Brianna Lawson
- BeefDame Dash Dissects Beef With Jim Jones & Jay-Z On Mike Tyson's "Hotboxin'"Dame Dash has never been one to hold his tongue. By Dominiq R.
- Hip-Hop HistoryRakim Says He'll Knock MC Serch "The F*ck Out" Over Ghostwriting ClaimsRakim wasn't having it.By Aron A.
- MusicLyor Cohen Explains Why He's "Not A Big Believer Of Albums"If you want insight on the music industry, these are the men to listen to. By Noah C