Lupe Fiasco Alleges Lyor Cohen Tanked His Career After He Refused To Sign A 360 Deal

Lupe Fiasco says he career ended after "Lasers."

Lupe Fiasco alleges that Lyor Cohen, the industry executive who has worked at Warner Music Group and Def Jam in addition to co-founding, 300 Entertainment, threatened to stop promoting his records if he refused to sign a 360 record deal. He recalled the alleged conversation during an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, last week. He says it occurred after the release of his second studio album, The Cool.

“I tell artists this because I think it’s important to let the artistic community know, this is what you’re really dealing with," he began, as caught by VIBE. "I’m not making this up. I’m not gassing anything, and I’ll stand on this in the court of law. Lyor was like, ‘Yo if you don’t sign this 360 deal, we’re not promoting your records.'” He further alleged that Cohen told him: “Not only are we not promoting your records, we’re not promoting even the records that we give you.”

Lupe Fiasco Performs During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert In N.Y.C.

Lupe Fiasco performs during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City on August 11, 2023.

Despite being willing to negotiate the terms of the 360 deal, it ended up falling through. “I didn’t sign, and my career was like ‘goodbye,’” he said. “My career ended at Lasers.” Fiasco dropped Lasers as his third studio album in 2011. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after selling 200,000 copies in the first week. He's since released a total of nine studio albums and none have charted as high.

Lupe Fiasco Discusses His Career