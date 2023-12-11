Joe Budden Apologizes To Lupe Fiasco For "Clout Chaser" Accusation

Joe Budden has apologized to Lupe Fiasco for recently calling him a "clout chaser" on his podcast. Budden was reacting to the rapper's remix of Andre 3000's instrumental track, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," from New Blue Sun.
"I gotta apologize to Lupe because I called him a 'clout chaser,'" Budden began. "He tweeted his Grammys and I tweeted some sh*t and then he called me. I answered the phone and said 'Yo, man, why you tweeting your Grammys at me? What's going on man?' He said 'I didn't like that clout chaser sh*t. Say what you want about the music. I don't give a f*ck what you think about music. But, you know I'm not a clout chaser. Come on. I ain't never done clout chasing.' I said, 'I don't even remember saying that n***a. Who said that about you?' Freudian slips. I didn't mean that about Lupe. All I meant to say was that sh*t was ass."
As for Budden's original criticism, he said: “Hey Lupe, man, stop. Stop it. He rapping over them damn flutes. I cut that shit right off. Oh Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Yo dawg, it’s women listening…with vaginas. Please. Why would he do that to them? I can’t say nothing ’cause he gonna diss me. … That was some bullshit. That was some clout chasing.” Lupe eventually fired back on social media by comparing his streaming number with Budden's "We don't chase whats already been achieved," he wrote. "Victory laps sometimes look like qualifiers especially from the stands."
