Lupe Fiasco

Real Name
Wasalu Muhammad Jaco
Alias Name
Emperor
Date of Birth
Feb. 16, 1982 - Age 42
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Label
major
Social
Artist Bio

Lupe Fiasco is an internationally known rapper, producer and entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois. Starting off recording songs in his dad’s basement when he was 19, Fiasco eventually joined a group called Da Pak. He soon met Jay-Z who helped him sign a game-changing deal with Atlantic Records. Fiasco blew up in 2006, with the release of his debut album Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, which netted him three Grammy nominations.

Fiasco has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Rick Ross and BIG K.R.I.T. and many more. His fifth album Tetsuo & Youth is set for release at some point in 2014. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.

