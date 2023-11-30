Lupe Fiasco & Joe Budden Go Back And Forth Over Andre 3000 Criticism

Lupe and Joe Budden had it out on Twitter.

BYAlexander Cole
Power To The People - A Benefit Concert For Puerto Rico

Lupe Fiasco is someone who has consistently made great music. Overall, he is a beloved artist in the hip-hop world, and that will never change. However, not every move he has made has been celebrated. For example, he recently decided to rap over some of Andre 3000's instrumentals on New Blue Sun. This captured the attention of none other than Joe Budden. Budden took to his podcast and had some strong words for Lupe, noting that it was a bad move. Ultimately, he was not a fan of the new music.

Lupe decided to respond to Budden on Twitter. Below, you can see that he posted some images that displays how Lupe has a lot more listeners than Joe does. "“We don’t chase what’s been already achieved. Victory laps sometimes look like qualifiers especially from the stands @joebudden. New Blue Sun now streaming on all platforms," he wrote. Subsequently, Budden clapped back, simply saying "Lupe is him. That flute shit was worse than ass… 2 things can be true… stop lying to your favorite artists for 2024, you might get better product.”

Read More: Lupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Turns 17

Lupe Fiasco Vs. Joe Budden

Image via Twitter
Image via Twitter

Eventually, these tweets were deleted. In their wake, Budden went back on Twitter and simply wrote: "Spoke to Lupe, I still love him. lol." This was quote-tweeted by Lupe who simply gave a thumbs up. Ultimately, it seems like the two are on good terms right now. However, this is just yet another example of how Budden has always been very critical of his peers. He is not afraid to be critical, and it typically leads to back and forths like the one above.

Now that this situation has been resolved, let us know who you believe is in the right, in the comments section down below. Also, should more artists give their vocals to the Andre album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Goes Hard On New Song "Checkin'"

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.