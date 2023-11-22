Lupe Fiasco Lives Up To His Promise, Delivers "3,048" Over Andre 3000 Production From "New Blue Sun"

Lupe Fiasco, the legendary Chicago rapper, stated a couple of days ago that he would give the fans what they wanted. In a tweet just last week, he said, "Gonna rap all over that 3stacks album and put it in the time capsule for future generations." Many people were very excited about this seeing as Lupe can rap basically over any type of instrumental. That includes all sorts of live instrumentation, heavy 808s, or boom-bap beats. Well, he has officially lived up to that promise, as we have the first taster as to what we can hope to expect. Of course, the Andre 3000 album he is referring to is his all-woodwind instrumental project, New Blue Sun.

The eight-song LP has been well-received by the music community as even into the 48-year-old's career, 'Dre is still reinventing himself. There are so many other unique characteristics of this effort. The song titles really do not have a lot of meaning and are essentially sentences. They might mean something to Andre, though. Additionally, each song is around 10 minutes in average length.

Listen To "3,048" By Lupe Fiasco

t is a tough challenge for any skilled rapper to lay down some sort of flow that can keep up with the tempo of the production. However, Lupe just seems to have it like that. Fiasco changes up his patterns and nabs some melodic flows too. Hopefully, we get a full effort from him rapping over all of the tracks. This was worth it for him to try this.

