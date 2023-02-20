Lupe Fiasco
- MusicChild Rebel Soldier: A Promising Supergroup That Never MaterializedIn 2007, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Lupe Fiasco teamed up as Child Rebel Soldiers. However, anticipation for their album fizzled out a few years later. By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Name Drops Lupe Fiasco, His Reaction Is PricelessLupe uses "The Wolf of Wall Street" scene to show how shocked he was. By Zachary Horvath
- BeefKid Cudi Offers Apology To Lupe Fiasco, Reaches Out To TalkThe new tweets came just hours after Lupe erupted at Cudi online.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Details The Origin Of Lupe Fiasco Beef: "I Sensed Something In The Universe"Cudi did not want to get off the wrong foot, but Lupe still dislikes him to this day. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLupe Fiasco Glides Over Smooth Production On "DOMINICAN BARBER FREESTYLE"Lupe rhymes with ease over a methodical beat. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLupe Fiasco Lives Up To His Promise, Delivers "3,048" Over Andre 3000 Production From "New Blue Sun"Lupe certainly did his thing on it. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Turns 17Through his debut, Lupe Fiasco ushered in a new wave of alternative rap unlike ever before.By Demi Phillips
- SongsLupe Fiasco's Unreleased "Out There" From "Food & Liquor" Makes Its Way To StreamingDid you ever hear this song back in the day?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLupe Fiasco Named Fellow At Yale UniversityThat's Professor Lu to you.By Noah Grant
- SportsSteph Curry Reveals His Favorite Hip-Hop AlbumSteph Curry gave an interesting answer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLupe Fiasco Calls Ja Rule His Favorite Rapper: "This Is All I Need Right Here"When Lupe came face to face with Ja, he couldn't help but give him his flowers.By Erika Marie