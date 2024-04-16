Lupe Fiasco Is Hungry For Rap Beef Amidst Big Three Battle

Lupe Fiasco is still going strong. The Chicago emcee may be a twenty-year veteran in the rap game, but his skills are sharp as ever. He's also experiencing a resurgence in popularity, as evidenced by his recent performance at Coachella. Lupe ran through his classic hits, then paused his set at one point to make a bold announcement. Drake and Kendrick Lamar may be the top of the food chain in terms of relevance, but Lupe asserted that he would demolish any current rapper in a battle.

It gets better. Lupe Fiasco not only promised to demolish any rapper who stepped to him, but made it clear that he wants it to happen. He's ready for the smoke. "I don't give a f**k how many records you sold," he told the Coachella audience. "If you want smoke, I swear on my muthaf**kin soul, I will walk through n***as. I will chew up n***as, I will body muthaf**kas. Lupe then ups the ante by calling out artists like Tyler, The Creator and Bad Bunny. "I don't care," he added. "I do this s**t for real."

Lupe Fiasco Promises To "Chew Up" Any Rapper

It's not a stretch to connect Lupe's comments with the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef. Lupe has had heated exchanges with Lamar in the past, and he even tweeted about the Compton rapper on April 8. The competitive streak carried over to X (formerly Twitter), where Lupe quote tweeted his Coachella performance and doubled down on his promise to destroy any and all rappers.

"Had to add my little comment to the current narrative" Lupe wrote. "Folks been sideways on socials and in the media at me all week like I won’t casually rap these boys and girls into the shadow realm. Either spawn in and smoke it up or let me finish watching these cybertruck reviews."

The cybertruck line is a reference to Lupe Fiasco's new single, "LLC." The Chicago rapper absolutely skates on the track, taking others to task for being false prophets and mocking those who take his skills for granted. "Hawaiian lectures in Madagascar raps," he spits. "Should I get the Cybertruck or bring a gas car back?" Only time will tell if there's a rapper brave enough to give Lupe the beef he wants.

