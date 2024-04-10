Lupe Fiasco Gets Down To Business With New Single "LLC"

Lupe Fiasco knows how to rap. His ability to string words together, and tease out double and triple meanings is mostly unrivaled, even if his instrumental choice has been inconsistent over the years. The commonly held belief is that if Lupe picks a good beat, the song will follow suit. "LLC" is another prime example of this belief. The Chicago emcee gets down to business on a short and sweet track that has enough wordplay to keep the experts at Genius busy for the rest of the week.

There's a lot going on in terms of rhyme scheme. Lupe doesn't waste a second of the track's sub-three minute runtime and dishes out bars about being misinterpreted and being "conscious" and "woke" like a person who suffers from sleep paralysis. That's the sort of wordplay we'd save for the "Quotable Lyrics" but there's no shortage to choose from on "LLC." There's an impressive run about likening his rhyming to an earthquake, and a line where he makes reference to 1930s dancing star Fred Astaire. It's safe to say few rappers are out here doing it like Lupe. The production is simple but tasteful.

"LLC" Keeps Lupe's Winning Streak Going

Lupe has been a minor talking point as of late, as J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar has drummed up past instances in which rappers have made peace with K. Dot. Lupe famously gave the Compton emcee his flowers after claiming he could out-rhyme him in 2018... or so we thought. Lupe recently hopped on X to clarify that he did not actually apologize to Lamar. "I wasn’t apologizing to him lol," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "I was sorry about the entire shindig because it was such a waste of time and energy in something that had nothing to do with me." Regardless of the motivation for putting out a new single, "LLC" is a reminder that Lupe is one of the best.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "LLC" by Lupe Fiasco? Does it keep Lupe's hot streak intact, why or why not? Do you want to hear a new Lupe album in 2024? Does the beat live up to the impressive rhyme scheme? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Lupe Fiasco. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Life can get violet, it's soul food to a diabetic

Sometimes the blind can lead the blind so fine that even I respect it

Interpreters change my rhymes into gang signs so the deaf can

Jam like Island Records

Hawaiian lectures in Madagascar raps

Should I get the Cybertruck or bring a gas car back?

