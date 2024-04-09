Lupe Fiasco Denies Ever Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

He referenced a series of tweets made back in 2018.

Lavender Alexandria
The recently sparked Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole beef has everyone in rap talking. After Kendrick took shots on the Future and Metro Boomin song "Like That," J. Cole responded with a track called "7 Minute Drill" from his surprise released mixtape Might Delete Later. But just a few days after dropping the track he was already going back on his words. During his headlining performance at Dreamville festival he apologized for the diss and confessed that he didn't feel good about it. That got some people thinking of other times rappers have apologized to Kendrick Lamar, including Lupe Fiasco.

A recent Complex article on Kendrick's history of receiving hip-hop apologies included a segment about Lupe. It focused on a series of tweets made in 2018 where he claimed that Kendrick wasn't an elite lyricist and that his famous "Control" verse was overrated. As you'd expect there was quite a big of fan backlash to his comments that resulted in an apology. But in a new tweet, Lupe is claiming the apology wasn't to Kendrick, but for wading into the situation at all. “Relax yo… I wasn’t apologizing to him lol. I was sorry about the entire shindig because it was such a waste of time and energy in something that had nothing to do with me. Keep my name clean… I fear no rapper of any kind or on anytime… K dot solid but y’all need to chill lol," his now deleted tweet reads.

Lupe Fiasco Refutes Claim He Apologized To Kendrick Lamar

Earlier this year Lupe Fiasco re-sparked and then settled another old beef. He's been at odds with Kid Cudi for years dating back to comments he made about an encounter with Lupe before he was famous. After they ended up back in each other's tweets earlier this year Cudi finally offered up an apology. While Lupe was hesitant to bury that hatchet at first eventually the two finally settled things.

What do you think of Lupe Fiasco's claims that he wasn't actually apologizing to Kendrick Lamar? Do you think his apology for getting into the situation in the first place still counts as an apology to Lamar? Let us know in the comment section below.

