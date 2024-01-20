Kid Cudi & Lupe Fiasco Finally Squash Their Beef

After opening up about his beef with Lupe Fiasco during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to express interest in making amends. He even offered Lupe an apology, urging the performer to "find it in [his] heart" to move past their differences. At first, Lupe seemed open to the idea, coming through with a brief yet promising reply to the apology. "All I needed," he wrote.

After that, however, Lupe made it clear that he wasn't actually over it, calling Cudi a "b*tch" on Twitter. "You will always be a b*tch to me," he said. "I just want to hear that apology from your mouth then you can kick rocks." Luckily, their conversation appears to have gone better than expected. Kid Cudi announced today that they actually had a "great talk" and were able to put the past behind them.

Kid Cudi & Lupe Fiasco Are On A "Brand New Journey"

"Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that f*ck shit I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating," Kid Cudi wrote, "I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong."

"We as black men need to be united," he continued. "He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that. I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey. @LupeFiasco see u soon brother." What do you think of Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco finally squashing their beef? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

