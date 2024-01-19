Lupe Fiasco Hits Back At Kid Cudi With A Scathing Series Of Tweets

The beef has been going on for nearly a decade

BYLavender Alexandria
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-RAP-ANNIVERSARY

Earlier today a new interview of Kid Cudi hit the internet. He sat down with Zane Lowe of Apple Music to discuss his new album INSANO and a number of other subjects. During the interview, Cudi tells a story about Lupe Fiasco, who he's publicly had a beef with for years now. The new story was about a time that Lupe came into the Bape story Cudi was working at before he was famous. "I was in the back and they were like, 'Yo, Lupe's here.' I was like, 'Oh, sh*t.' Stayed down the stairs, waited until he left. They were like, 'What you down here for?'" Cudi detailed. ""I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, 'Yo, bro, if I get famous one day, I don't ever want this n*gga saying like, 'He sold me clothes. You my son.'"

Clearly, Lupe Fiasco caught wind of his comments pretty quickly and they didn't sit right with him. Lupe didn't hold anything back in his first tweet responding to the situation. "Kid Cudi is a b*tch. And continues to be a b*tch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b*tch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous b*tch with a cool job," his response tweet read. The profanity laced tweet turned out to not be an outlier as it served as the first in a long series of attacks going on all day. Check out the first tweet that started the rant below.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Brushes Off Technical Difficulties With A Freestyle

Lupe Fiasco/Kid Cudi Beef Continues

In successive tweets Lupe elaborated on his feelings and where they came from. First, he claimed that he wanted to beat Cudi up which caught some fans off guard, though others found it funny. Next he told the entire story of how their beef started. He explained that he was a fan of Cudi initially and reached out to him while he was dealing with difficult times.

But when Cudi brought up money in a strange tweet aimed at Lupe things went sour and never recovered. What do you think of Lupe Fiasco re-igniting his beef with Kid Cudi through an explosive series of tweets? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco's "Food & Liquor" Turns 17

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.