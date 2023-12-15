INSANO
- MusicKid Cudi "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" Review"INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" is ultimately nothing groundbreaking, but serves its purpose for an artist that has constantly pushed himself musically.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKid Cudi Blames His Late Album Release On His LabelHe claims the label was late uploading the project. By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Back To More Familiar Sounds On "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)"Features on this follow-up include Wiz Khalifa, Chip Tha Ripper, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals New LP "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)," Confirms It Is Separate From Its PredecessorIt will drop one month after "INSANO."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Reflects On 16 Years Since "Day N Nite" Being ReleasedIt's been 16 years since the iconic song was dropped.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals Details About "INSANO" Deluxe EditionCudi said the deluxe is like a "whole other album".By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Reacts To Negative Reviews Of “Insano”: “The Music Is Forever”Kid Cudi isn't phased by the responses to his new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicLupe Fiasco Doesn't Accept Kid Cudi's Apology: "I Thought Him Apologizing Would Help, But It Didn’t"The beef is deep-rooted.By Tallie Spencer
- BeefLupe Fiasco Hits Back At Kid Cudi With A Scathing Series Of TweetsThe beef has been going on for nearly a decade By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi's Zane Lowe Takeaways: "INSANO," Ye, BAPE, Yachty, & XXXTentacionFresh off of the release of his 11th studio album "INSANO," Kid Cudi gets candid with Zane Lowe once again for another intimate interview.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Opens Up About Kendrick Lamar's Influence On "INSANO"Cudi saw one of Kendrick's live shows that changed his perspective on things.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKid Cudi Claims Hip-Hop Twitter Account Lacks "Frequency" After Criticizing "INSANO"Kid Cudi is a staunch defender of his own music.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentKid Cudi "INSANO" Album ReviewWhile it's great to see Mr. Rager in a more energetic, carefree, and musically evolved place, the execution on his ninth studio LP leaves a lot to be desired.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi's "INSANO": A Look At All Of The FeaturesWe take a look at all the features on Kid Cudi's INSANO album and break down how everyone did with their contributions. By Paul Barnes
- MusicKanye West Co-Signs Kid Cudi Track, Fans Realize Ye Is Listening On MuteKanye West seems to be feeling "INSANO."By Alexander Cole
- SongsKid Cudi & Young Thug Are The "RAGER BOYZ" On "INSANO" Album Cut: StreamSoft guitars, iconic hums, melodic flows, and a killer Thugger verse make this one of the most complete and impactful tracks on this LP.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Samples Old XXXTENTACION Track On "INSANO": Fans ReactSome fans thought it was disrespectful to market this as a brand-new feature, but others had a more nuanced take.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Thug Seemingly References RICO Case On Kid Cudi's "INSANO""I told the b*tch she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent," Young Thug raps.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesKid Cudi Goes Full "INSANO" On Ninth AlbumGet ready to rage. By Zachary Horvath
- Music"INSANO" Tracklist Out Monday, Kid Cudi Encourages Fans To Listen On Shrooms"INSANO" will be Cudi's ninth studio album.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Producers: Pharrell, BNYX, Clams Casino & Many MoreOther names on the stacked production list include Take A Daytrip, WondaGurl, Cubeatz, sadpony, John Cunningham, and Plain Pat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals "INSANO" Release DateKid Cudi is dropping very soon.By Alexander Cole