Kid Cudi Shares The Dates For His Star-Studded "INSANO" World Tour

Kid Cudi has already had a VERY busy 2024. He kicked the year off back in January with the release of his new album INSANO. The album was originally due out last year but was eventually delayed to 2024. The album features an impressive array of collaborators including Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, XXXTENTACION, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug. But Cudi wasn't done with just the one album as he's already shared a follow-up to the record.

Last month, Cudi dropped the INSANO (NITRO MEGA) edition. Many fans assumed that it would just be a deluxe edition of INSANO but it turned out to be an entirely new project of its own. It added nearly an hour of entirely original material and added artists like Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa, and more to Cudi's impressive roster of features so far this year. Last month, Cudi soft-announced an upcoming tour in support of both records and recently he shared the official dates. Check out his official announcement below.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Cleveland Roots Disputed By Rich Paul

Fans were expecting a big tour from Cudi, but what they got was even more substantial. Cudi announced 31 North American dates taking place this year in dozens of major American cities. He also revealed 12 European dates he'll planning on playing next year. Even more impressive might be the roster of talent coming with him on tour. Pusha T, Jaden, Earthgang, and more will be among the opening acts for various shows across the tour.

The tour kicks off later this year in June and pre-sale for tickets begins later this week. Fans who register for the pre-sale now will be able to get first dibs on tickets for the shows next week on March 12. General sale for the shows begins a few days later on March 15. What do you think of Kid Cudi's massive new INSANO tour? Do you plan on seeing him in concert this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Did Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?

[Via]