tour announcement
- MusicAndre 3000 Taking His New Album "New Blue Sun" On TourThe shows begin next week and run until early March.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake & J. Cole Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & MoreDrake and J Cole will hit the road together for the "It's All A Blur - Big As The What?" tour. By Axl Banks
- MusicUsher Is Reportedly Planning To Announce Global Tour Following Super Bowl PerformanceWord on the street is Usher has a global tour to announce!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt And The Alchemist Announce "VOIR DIRE" TourEarl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are coming to a city near you.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFlo Milli Announces "Thanks For Coming Here, Ho" TourShe's taking off next month across North America.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNoname Announces 19-Date US Tour Later This YearNoname is headed out on tour for the first time in four years.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Yung Bleu For Kicking Artist Off His Tour Who Supported HimTRell co-signed Boosie's latest album, and the Baton Rouge MC is indignant that he apparently got screwed over as a result.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYG, Tyga, And Saweetie Headed On Tour TogetherYG and Tyga are teaming up for a west coast tour later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Tjay Is Beating The Odds And Departing On New TourLil Tjay is heading out on tour later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKAYTRANADA, Amine Announce KAYTRAMINE 2023 TourKAYTRAMINE is about to hit the road with all their new music.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDoja Cat Announces Tour With Ice Spice & DoechiiDoja Cat is heading on tour later this year and bringing some friends with her.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicGorillaz Cancel Their September U.S. TourFans are upset about the decision. By Jake Lyda
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Announces "more motion less emotion" TourTy Dolla $ign will be hitting the road later this year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDaniel Caesar Announces Dates For 2023 US TourCheck out the dates for Daniel Caesar's massive tour later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Announces "Larger Than Life" TourThe rapper is taking his new mixtape on tour later this summer.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTinashe Announces Summer 2023 TourThe singer is hitting the road this summer for a mini-tour.By Noah Grant
- MusicLittle Simz Headed On Tour After Postponing Last YearLittle Simz is ready to take her music on the road, announcing the No Thank You Tour that will kick off this Summer. By Precious Gibson
- MusicDon Toliver Announces "Love Sick" TourToliver will be hitting most major cities in the US this June and July.By Noah Grant
- MusicRun The Jewels Announces 10-Year Anniversary TourKiller Mike and El-P are hitting the road to celebrate 10 years of Run The Jewels. By Aron A.
- MusicWhere To Buy Tickets For Ella Mai's "Heart On My Sleeve" TourThe tickets for Ella Mai's upcoming tour are on sale with several bundle options available now for fans who want to go.By Paul Barnes
- Music6ix9ine Announces Israel Tour, Launches New Instagram PageThe rapper booked a headlining gig at Rishon Lezion's Live Park Amphitheater in Israel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Headline Primavera Sound 2023Kendrick Lamar will be headlining Primavera Sound in 2023.By Cole Blake