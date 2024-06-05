4batz Leaves Fans Puzzled After Announcing Solo Tour "Thank U, Jada"

The Dallas native will be heading back home on his shortened trek across the U.S.

A lot of music fans are still not rocking with how quickly 4batz burst onto the scene. The Dallas, Texas native with the high-pitched, nasally singing voice is now one of the hottest names in the industry due to one song. One of the promotional singles for his debut EP, "act ii: date @ 8", churned stomachs and turned a lot of heads as well. His sticky melody and the dreamy production caught the ears of big fish in hip-hop, namely Drake. He would -- in Drizzy fashion -- hop on another rising star's track, tacking on some vocals for the song's remix. Now, because of this rapid growth, 4batz in now going to head off solo on his first tour.

According to Uproxx, the 20-year-old phenom will kick off the Thank U, Jada extravaganza on July 29 in Chicago, Illinois. He will also hit major cities such as Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, as well his hometown of Dallas, and Austin as well. Touring will wrap up on August 10 in Oakland. Tickets will go on sale June 7 (this Friday), along with a presale beginning the day before at 10 a.m. local time. If you were not aware, u made me a st4r was partially created due to 4batz' breakup with Jada, his now ex-girlfriend.

4batz Is Testing The Touring Waters Very Soon

Hilariously, he is giving her even more publicity by naming the headlining tour after her. One fan acknowledged this, even saying that he was going too far by giving her clout. "Umm u giving Jada too much recognition". Speaking of reactions, some were scratching their heads as to why 4batz is even doing this to begin with. Of course, most of the arguments against doing it this early deal with his low number of songs, alluding to his "industry plant" label. "Tour for 5 songs?," one user comments. "I fw batz but bro only got like 8 songs out 😂", another adds. Regardless, this is another huge accomplishment, and we congratulate him and urge him to continue growing his brand.