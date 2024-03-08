4batz Teams Up With Drake For Remix Of "Act II: Date @ 8"

4batz, a rising star in the music scene, has set social media ablaze with the release of the remix to his breakout single, "act ii: date @ 8," featuring none other than Drake. The announcement, made on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sent shockwaves through the industry as fans eagerly anticipated the collaboration between the emerging artist and the Toronto rap icon. In a tweet accompanied by a video, 4batz shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of himself and Drake listening to the track, further fueling excitement among their followers. The anticipation had been building ever since Drake teased the remix on his Instagram Story, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Unsurprisingly, the news of the remix had fans buzzing on social media platforms, with many expressing their gratitude and excitement for the unexpected collaboration. One fan exclaimed, "Idc if ur an industry plant thank you for giving this to us 4batzz," while another chimed in, "Been ages since Drake last hopped on a remix I'm happy we're finally getting something." The overwhelming positive response speaks volumes about the anticipation surrounding this release. Drake's verse on the remix showcases his signature style, as he effortlessly slides into "loverboy mode," adding his own flair to 4batz's infectious track.

The synergy between the two artists is incredible. For 4batz, the collaboration with Drake comes at a pivotal moment in his career. Despite having only three songs to his name, the artist has been steadily gaining momentum, with his breakout performance of "Act I: Stickerz '99'" going viral on YouTube in November of 2023. Now, with the remix of "act ii: date @ 8" under his belt, 4batz is poised to catapult to even greater heights in the music industry.

Moreover, as fans eagerly soak in the vibes of the remix, one thing is clear: 4batz's star is on the rise, and collaborations with industry heavyweights like Drake only solidify his position as one to watch in the music scene. With his unique sound and undeniable talent, 4batz is undoubtedly poised for a bright future in the world of music. What do you think of the song? Are you happy Drizzy is on the remix?

Quotable Lyrics:

What did I do to deserve you?

Don't even know what I did

Been’ prayin' on me since a kid

I guess it's just luck if you say so

