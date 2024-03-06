4batz Confirms Drake's "Act II: Date @ 8" Remix Release Date

4batz has confirmed that a remix of his breakthrough single, "act ii: date @ 8," with Drake will be dropping on Friday, March 6th, 2024. He made the announcement on Twitter, Wednesday afternoon while sharing a video of himself with the Toronto rapper listening to the track. Drake has previously teased that he was working on a remix on his Instagram Story.

Expectedly, the post has followers of the rapper excited on social media. One fan replied: "Idc if ur an industry plant thank you for giving this to us 4batzz." Another wrote: "Been ages since Drake last hopped on a remix I'm happy we're finally getting something."

Drake Performs During Lollapalooza Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE - MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The collaboration for Drake comes after he recently revealed that he was getting back in the studio following last year's release of For All The Dogs. He had previously planned to take an extended hiatus from recording “You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he during a recent concert. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.” Check out the clip of Drake and 4batz teasing their collaboration below.

4batz Teases Drake Collaboration

Drake is currently performing with J. Cole and Lil Durk on the It's All A Blur Tour. The group has shows on the schedule for Wednesday and Thursday night in New Orleans. After that, they'll be hitting Lexington, San Antonio, and more North American cities before wrapping up in April. Be on the lookout for further updates on 4batz and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

