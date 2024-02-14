Drake Teases New Music While On Tour With J. Cole

Drake hinted at considering releasing new music while on traveling with J. Cole and Lil Durk for the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Performing in St. Louis on Tuesday night, the Toronto rapper revealed he's itching to make more music. The revelation comes despite previously telling fans he intends to take a break following the release of For All The Dogs.

“You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he told the crowd. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you. You never know. I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.”

Drake In Concert With 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

As for his plans to step away from music, he explained on his SiriusXM radio show, Table for One, that he wanted to focus on his health. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” he said at the time. “I’m going to be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost — and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life. I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach so I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.”

Drake Teases Plans For New Music

Last night Drake said he might get bored on road and start making new music again pic.twitter.com/IXp0yqT7u7 — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 14, 2024

Elsewhere during the concert, Drake offered to cover surgery costs for one fan in the audience. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

