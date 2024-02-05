Drake Shares "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Photo Dump

Drake shared a series of photos from his ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? with J. Cole on Instagram, Monday morning. The pictures all feature Drake performing on stage as well as fans celebrating in response. In the caption, he remarks about being hated.

“They hated since I was on Queen with a dream,” Drake wrote. “Since we were on King doing our thing…since I was walking down Bathurst till my back hurts…since I was on Adelaide plotting on future accolades…you ever wanna know the truth about these goofs just ask away.”

Read More: Drake Calls Out Grammy Awards: "This Show Doesn't Dictate Sh*t"

Drake Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

The post comes after he lost in all four Grammy categories in which he was competing including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance, on Sunday night. In response to that news, he also called out the Recording Academy on his Instagram Story. "All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret (literally you can google it)," he captioned his post. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate sh*t in our world." He also shared a clip of him speaking on stage at the annual event in 2019.

Drake has been making headlines for his performances on the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? since kicking off the run of shows, earlier this month. At one stop, he appeared to shade Rihanna while claiming he doesn’t perform their collaboration, “Work,” anymore. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Appears To Shade Rihanna During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Opening Night

[Via]