Drake Calls Out Grammy Awards: "This Show Doesn't Dictate Sh*t"

Drake called out the Grammys on his Instagram Story, on Sunday night, as the latest ceremony took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In doing so, he shared a clip of himself speaking on stage at the Grammy Awards in 2019. The message comes after he lost in all four categories in which he was competing including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

"All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret (literally you can google it)," he captioned his post. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate sh*t in our world."

Drake Attends The 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'God's. Plan' onstage backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 2024 Grammy Awards mark the first time Drake has even submitted his music for consideration in a number of years. He previously took issue with the Recording Academy classifying "Hotline Bling" as a rap song, and the organization snubbing The Weeknd's After Hours, among a number of other grievances. Check out his latest post about the Grammys below.

Drake Slams The Grammys

Drake shares new post about the #GRAMMYs: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can google in) congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show… pic.twitter.com/HwGfzIw4lf — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

Other winners from the ceremony included Killer Mike, Lil Durk and J. Cole, as well as Dave Chappelle and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake as well as the rest of the 2024 Grammy Awards on HotNewHipHop.

