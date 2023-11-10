2024 Grammy Nominees: Drake, 21 Savage, And Killer Mike Dominate Rap Categories

The list of 2024 Grammy nominees arrived today, with various hip hop artists taking the lead. SZA comes out on top with the most nominations overall, with her hit track “Kill Bill” and her second studio album SOS receiving several nods. Drake & 21 Savage and Killer Mike are leading the pack in the rap genre, landing nominations for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Drake & 21 Savage's joint album Her Loss has gotten them nominated for Best Rap Album, with their track "Rich Flex" scoring nominations for Best Rap Performance as well as Best Rap Song. Killer Mike's Michael is similarly nominated for Best Rap Album, with his André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane-assisted track “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" in the running for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Read More: Ice Spice Secures Best New Artist Nomination At The Grammys

Drake, 21 Savage, And Killer Mike Take The Lead

Other nominees include Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, for their fan-favorite collab from the Barbie soundtrack, "Barbie World." Travis Scott also received a nod for his chart-topping LP Utopia. Metro Boomin's star-studded album HEROES & VILLAINS is also in the running for Best Rap Album, alongside Nas' King's Disease III.

What do you think of this year's Grammy nominees? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the full list of nominees for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album down below.

Best Rap Song

"Attention," Doja Cat

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Ft. Aqua

"Just Wanna Rock," Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex," Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL, Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Read More: Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Set To Reunite At Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute

[Via][Via]