Ice Spice Secures Best New Artist Nomination At The Grammys

Ice Spice has been one of the biggest newcomers in hip-hop over the past year. Overall, her track "Munch" has a lot to do with this. Of course, this is the song that ultimately catapulted her into superstardom. However, she has had plenty of other big hits since that time. For instance, she has done some songs with Nicki Minaj. Furthermore, she even got to feature on the remix to Taylor Swift's track "Karma." Needless to say, she has come through with a lot of great music, and fans have been loving it.

With awards season upon us, there have been numerous rumblings about what kind of award she would be made privy to. After all, she has done enough to get consideration. Mostly, people have been keeping tabs on the Grammys. These awards are huge for any artist, and Ice Spice, in particular, has a few categories that she could potentially dominate. Well, it seems like Spice did, in fact, get nominated. According to Chart Date, she has been nominated for Best New Artist.

Ice Spice Could Win Big

She will be competing against Victoria Monet, The War And Treaty, Noah Kahan, Coco Jones, Jelly Roll, Fred again..., and Gracie Abrams. Overall, it is a fairly stacked category, and Ice Spice is in very good company. Whether or not she will win, still remains to be seen. Luckily for her, she was also nominated in the Best Pop-Group Performance category alongside Taylor Swift. This means Spice could come home with a total of two Grammys. It would be huge, albeit not guaranteed at all.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Ice Spice's chances, in the comments section below. Who do you think deserves Best New Artist? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. HNHH will also continue to bring you new music, every week.

