Ice Spice’s Mom Gains More Fans With Twerking Wednesday Addams Video: Watch

It's been next to impossible to keep up with the epic celebrity Halloween costumes that have been surfacing on social media over the past few days. As per usual, some opted to let their comedic side shine with silly outfits and pop culture references, while others tapped into their sex appeal. Ice Spice unsurprisingly fell in the latter category, breaking the internet as a black-haired Betty Boop. Not only did the 23-year-old post photos of her bold look, but she also hit the stage in her itty bitty red dress, which resulted in Spice flashing the crowd watching on more than once.

As fans continue to thirst over videos from that NSFW show, some are moving on to praising the "Deli" hitmaker's mom for her Halloween look. This isn't the first time Mrs. Gaston has gone viral online for showing off her body, but this time, people can't believe how youthful she looks well dressed in schoolgirl attire to channel Wednesday Addams. In the video below, Spice's mother dances along to "Bloody Mary" by Lady Gaga. As she shakes her curvy figure, it becomes evident where the New York-born rap diva picked up many of her famous mannerisms.

Ice Spice's Mom Is a Different Breed

"Ice Spice's MOM?? They fr got the same build 😭," one viewer observed of the mother-daughter lookalikes. "Ice Spice gonna have a baby brother soon if her mama keep coming out like this," another threatened, seemingly shooting their shot with the Gaston family matriarch. Of course, some criticized the grown woman for dancing and having fun, but thankfully just as many defended and supported her for choosing to enjoy life after motherhood.

