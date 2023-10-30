Nikki D Blasts Ice Spice For Betty Boop Performance, Calls This The “Prostitution Era” Of Female Rap

Ice Spice is an artist who has skyrocketed to fame, very quickly. Overall, this can be difficult for any artist to manage. Of course, you have to work on building a core fanbase that will rock with you no matter what. Music fans are fickle, and if you start to show weakness, the ones who aren't hardcore stands will immediately jump ship. However, Ice Spice has done a relatively good job of keeping her fans engaged. Moreover, her recent performance dressed as Betty Boop certainly had people talking.

Unfortunately, not everyone saw the performance as a good thing. Nikki D, the first woman ever signed to Def Jam, decided to weigh in on what took place at the Prudential Center. Essentially, she said that this is the "prostitution era" in women's rap. These were extremely harsh words, although she did not stop there. She noted that Ice Spice raps over her studio vocals, which cannot be considered a real performance. Additionally, she claimed that Spice will likely no longer be famous, very soon.

Read More: Ice Spice Hits Back Hard On Tweet Calling Her Out

Nikki D Speaks Her Mind

“Oh come TF on!!! You mean to tell me, this is true talent.. the Female genre of hip hop today is the ‘prostitution era’, fight me!! [two boxing glove emojis],” Nikki D wrote. “Notice the ONLY 2x’s the crowd reacts.. during the familiar ‘munch line’ and when she turns around to show her ass!! She’s one of the top female rappers out at the “moment”.. where’s her show production, rehearsal, and for god sake PLEASE STOP singing over those studio vocals it’s not a live show at that point."

Older artists have frequently hated on the younger generation. Sometimes, it is genuine hate while in other instances, it is just tough love. Let us know in the comments below what you think is the case here. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Read More: ASAP Bari Slams JT, Insists Lil Uzi Vert Spat Was About Ice Spice