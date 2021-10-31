Betty Boop
- MusicNikki D Explains Ice Spice Critique, Says She's "Not The Girl She Remembers"The pioneering femcee spoke on people not taking criticism these days, female expression in hip-hop, and a whole lot more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNikki D Blasts Ice Spice For Betty Boop Performance, Calls This The "Prostitution Era" Of Female RapNikki D was no impressed.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Gets Bible From Fan After Betty Boop Show, Rubi Rose Thirsts For HerNothing like some King James to "heal" after a "devilish" show, especially when you have other "vixens" lusting over you.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearIce Spice Flashes Crowd In Betty Boop Costume's Itty Bitty Red Dress: WatchThe Bronx baddie was a popular choice amongst fans for a Halloween costume again this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween LookThe “Have Mercy” singer already broke the internet with her “Shark Tale” costume.By Hayley Hynes