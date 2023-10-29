Ice Spice Gets Bible From Fan After Betty Boop Show, Rubi Rose Thirsts For Her

Ice Spice recently held a pretty lewd and salacious Halloween performance in New Jersey recently, though we think the only real difference between this and other shows is the Betty Boop costume she was wearing. Either way, something about this performance had fans wanting her to reconnect a little more with some more... traditional values. Moreover, the Bronx rapper recently posted a good old King James Bible on her Instagram Story, which a fan gave to her after this concert. Of course, this falls in line with the sometimes misogynist and often controlling view that people have on how femcees should act and what they should promote.

If it wasn't clear by now, then we don't know what could convince you that she's not here for any of that. Also, it's worth noting that Ice Spice is also still getting used to the massive amount of fame she got in what feels like record time. After all, when you're still traveling all the time and barely have time to settle down, it can be tough to think about how you want to present yourself and not giving into others' wishes. So take that Bible with as much or as little energy as you want, Princess Diana; we won't blame you.

Read More: Ice Spice Hits Back Hard On Tweet Calling Her Out

Ice Spice Laughs At Bible That Fan Gave Her After Show

Furthermore, it's also hard to break away from successful formulas when even one of the Internet's most popular current muses is lusting after you. Rubi Rose recently took to Twitter to thirst for Ice Spice, tweeting on Sunday (October 29) that she's "sexy as f**k." If you know anything about the Kentucky rhymer, it's that people online shoot these same comments at her all the time. Real recognize real once again, or at least she's acknowledging that the Like..? hitmaker deserves the confidence and satisfaction she feels.

Rubi Rose Is Head Over Heels For The "Munch" MC

Meanwhile, we'll see what else these two get up to when it comes to their careers in 2024. They had a pretty big year for different reasons, but ones that they'll surely capitalize on moving forward. Let's just hope fans drop the "fix yourself" act and see them for who they truly are: artists, not mannequins. For more news and the latest updates on Rubi Rose and Ice Spice, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Rubi Rose’s Top 5 Artists Of All Time List Sparks Discussion