Ice Spice Flashes Crowd In Betty Boop Costume’s Itty Bitty Red Dress: Watch

Seeing as Halloween happens to fall in the middle of the week this year, many people are doing their celebrating the weekend before, such as Ice Spice. Even though the 23-year-old was working the stage at Powerhouse NYC in her home state, that didn't stop her from getting in on the holiday fun. On Saturday (October 29) the East Coast rap diva kept her audience entertained in more ways than one while busting out fan favourites like "Feelin' U (Munch)."

Her costume of choice was a tribute to the iconic cartoon pin-up character, Betty Boop, which gave us a taste of what Spice would look like with short, black hair. As she performed one of her biggest songs, the video below shows the redhead near-constantly having to adjust her little red dress, which she wore over tights with heels. Each time she manages to pull the fabric now, it almost instantly rides up again, giving us a cheeky view of Spice, to say the least.

Ice Spice Channels Betty Boop for Halloween 2023

Later on during her set, Spice also performed "In Ha Mood," one of her most popular TikTok songs to date. One thing's for certain, the way her booty was bouncing certainly had the crowd in moods of their own, though not all of them were positive. Some critics have suggested that Spice would do well to cover up and learn stronger choreography, but she's never been one to take unsolicited advice.

Bronx Baddie Links Up with Scar Lip

When she wasn't performing some of her biggest hits on stage this weekend, Ice Spice was spotted out with other up-and-comers in female rap. She and Scar Lip continue to show support for each other amid their latest link-up, which comes after the crowd gave a warm welcome to the latter as she opened for Sexyy Read earlier this month. Do you think the "Deli" hitmaker nailed her Betty Boop costume? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

