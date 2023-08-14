Busta Rhymes Shares Advice For Scar Lip While Gifting Her A Diamond Chain

Busta Rhymes hooked Scar Lip up with a diamond chain and some sage career advice ahead of their performance on 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour in Brooklyn, last week. Scar Lip shared a video of Busta gifting her the piece on social media on Sunday.

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,” he said while putting the chain around her neck. “You feel me, Scar Lip? So be nice, consistently. Consistently.” In the caption, Scar Lip wrote: “Busta rhymes gifted me a diamond chain. I never got anything like this before.” At the end of the video, Busta brings Scar Lip out on stage for their performance.

Busta Rhymes & Scar Lip Perform On 50 Cent’s “Final Lap” Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: (L-R) Scar Lip and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Scar Lip isn’t the only artist Busta has taken the time to praise in recent days. Earlier this month, Conway the Machine shared a similar video of himself meeting up with the legendary rapper. “One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta said emphatically in the clip. “That n***a will beat y’all fucking face in with the bars. A s*vage with that shit. Uncivil with the bars.” Conway returned the praise with his own thanks. “This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met,” he wrote in the caption. “Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up too since the woo Hah days, facts! Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE.”

Busta Rhymes Gifts Scar Lip Diamond Chain

Busta rhymes gifted me a diamond chain 🥺❤️❤️ I never got anything like this before pic.twitter.com/8leE8mncoC — Scar_lip (@scar_lip) August 13, 2023

Busta, as well as Jeremih, have been performing with 50 Cent on his Final Lap tour. The shows are scheduled to run through November. Check out the moment Busta gifted Scar Lip a diamond chain above.

