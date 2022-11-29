Though 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes traded online barbs in the past, it’s clear that there’s mutual respect for one another and their respective catalogs.

The two rappers recently linked up in the club where they seemingly took on co-hosting duties. However, 50 Cent was clearly getting into a zone and began to advise Bussa Buss how to perform his own record, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

DJ SpinKing began to play “Pass the Courvoisier Part II” before 50 Cent immediately began singing along to the record. Busta then asked the DJ to pause the record and called out Fif for egregiously claiming that he could perform “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” better than him. Just as he requested SpinKing to put on the record, Fif quickly started pulling Busta’s flow. “That was it right there!” Fif proclaimed.

50 Cent, Sylvia Rhone, President of Motown Records and Executive VP of Universal Records, Busta Rhymes and guest (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

“Nah, Fif. I want you to be for real. When you do it this time, you gotta do it lower with the pitch, though. You know how I do it,” Busta told Fif, who quickly asked SpinKing to run the record back. “I wanna see breath control. Everything.”

“Nah, nah… when I’m in the shower, I’m fuckin’ Busta Rhymes, n***a,” Fif said. “That’s not how I do it in the shower!”

Following his brief attempt at the first verse, Fif looked at the crowd, seemingly unsure of what the next bar was, and said that he needed a bag for the rest of the performance. “You’re going to need big money for this shit,” Fif said.

The two are clearly in a better space than they were a few years ago. In 2018, 50 Cent took aim at Busta Rhymes’ during his IG trolling spree. Fif called out Busta Rhymes for having the “strongest neck in hip-hop,” a joke that the Genesis rapper did not find amusing.

“Fuck you startin’ wit me for?!. That’s why I’m a keep bustin’ yo ass and EVERY FUCKIN’ BODY else ass on EVERY STAGE!!! You deflated tire performin’ face ass n***a!!! Now you need to go get EVERY Strapp!!!!” Busta wrote.

Check out their club appearance below.