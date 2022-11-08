Busta Rhymes
- Original ContentBusta Rhymes Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Busta Rhymes and his net worth, delving into his music career, acting roles, business ventures, and brand partnerships.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesBusta Rhymes Drops A "BLOCKBUSTA" Album With Loads Of Features And Executive ProducersTimbaland, Pharrell, and Swizz Beatz all had a hand in the production. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicQ-Tip's 7 Hottest Hip Hop CollabsQ-Tip often brings the best out of the artists he works with.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsBusta Rhymes And Young Thug Do "OK" On Their First Track TogetherDo you agree with our take on this first-ever collaboration?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture50 Cent Hands Out Shots In The Club After Performing In Vancouver50 Cent knows how to keep the party spirts high "In Da Club."By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsT-Pain's Alleged Mistress Tells Tasha K About Rapper Infecting Her & Sleeping With Married Busta RhymesBecause the news is coming from Tasha K's show, many are questioning the validity of it all.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBusta Rhymes Recalls Tupac Shakur Choking An Audio EngineerDid you know this about Tupac?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWaka Flocka Wants A 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Collab AlbumWaka Flocka might be onto something here. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBusta Rhymes Reveals NSFW Reason For Losing WeightBusta Rhymes has an odd story to share. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBusta Rhymes To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2023 BET AwardsThe iconic rapper will be recognized for his significant career achievements.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentBusta Rhymes: The Energetic Showman Of Hip-HopStriving to pivot the lyrical stereotypes surrounding hip-hop, Busta Rhymes changed the blueprint of the genre's sound for good. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicBusta Rhymes Song Used By Ukraine To Taunt RussiaThe rapper's music is now the voice of the Ukrainian opposition to Russian forces.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentMariah Carey's Most Successful Hip Hop CollabsMariah Carey's top hip hop collabs, from "Fantasy (Remix)" to "Boy (I Need You)," showcase her unmatched genre-blending talents.By HNHH Staff
- MusicBusta Rhymes Performs With Janet JacksonBusta Rhymes and Janet Jackson performed their 1998 hit "What's It Gonna Be?" for the first time.By James Jones
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Opens Up About Past Beef With Busta RhymesAdmitting when you're wrong shows a lot of growth.By James Jones
- SongsCoi Leray & Busta Rhymes Have A Blast On "Players (DJ Saige Remix)": StreamThe "Trendsetter" hitmaker also joined Sabrina Carpenter on her "Nonsense" remix this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoco Jones Thought Busta Rhymes Was E-40 At Roc Nation Brunch: "Mortified!"She approached who she thought was Bussa Buss and rapped his "Look At Me Now" bars.By Erika Marie
- RandomBusta Rhymes Throws Drink At Woman Who Grabbed His Butt, She RespondsHe was walking with his team and the woman crept up behind him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An "Icon Legend"The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians.By Jada Ojii
- Antics50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes How To Perform His Classic RecordBusta Rhymes had some advice when 50 Cent tried to perform his song during a recent club appearance. By Aron A.
- MusicBusta Rhymes Calls Missy Elliott "Twin," Gives Kendrick Lamar The "Crown"Buss knows a think or two about thinking outside the box, and he's praising Missy and Kendrick for their creativity.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBusta Rhymes Gears Up To Release "The Fuse Is Lit" This FridayThe 50-year-old rapper shows no sign of slowing down as he prepares to release his latest EP.By Balen Mautone