Busta Rhymes is bringing his villainous presence to the mic for "Taking Everything." It's the second single and preview for the upcoming soundtrack to the animated action/comedy flick, Bad Guys 2. It's the sequel to the 2022 DreamWorks smash that starred Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and more.
The synopsis of that first film was, "When the Bad Guys, a crew of criminal animals, are finally caught after years of heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to save them all from prison."
However, things are quite different now. "The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do "one last job" by an all-female squad of criminals."
Bad Guys 2 is all ready to hit theaters this Friday, August 1. That same day, the aforementioned soundtrack should be out as well. Busta Rhymes' track, "Taking Everything," will be on it, as well as "GOODLIFE" by Rag'n'Bone Man and WizTheMc.
Expectedly, this isn't Busta's finest lyrical performance as he has to stick to the storyline of the movie. But his booming voice works well as a way to give the title characters some good background music in a chase scene or something. Check it out below.
Busta Rhymes "Taking Everything"
Quotable Lyrics:
You ain't courageous enough, most of you probably fold
You ain't willing to face the challenge, acquire the gold
We only here to just retrieve what you probably stole (yeah x9)
You see steel sharpen steel when it's time for the go
We here to create such a ruckus we all on a roll