Busta Rhymes is getting honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles. Big Boy will be serving as an emcee for the ceremony with several other stars slated to make appearances. LL Cool J, Chris Rock, and Chuck D have already confirmed they'll be attending as guest speakers.

“Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my rite to passage. I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me. Everything is divine timing,” Busta told CBS Mornings on Monday. “For me, the longer that you waited, the longer that my speech is gonna be.”

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez discussed the organization's decision to honor Busta in a statement caught by Billboard. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk," she said. "His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.”

Busta Rhymes' New Album

After getting the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Busta Rhymes will continue promoting his upcoming album, Vengeance. He discussed the project during his appearance on CBS Mornings as well. “Everything you have known to love me for is going to be part of this package, but there’s gonna be a whole lot of things that I’m finally becoming comfortable enough to share and add to the legacy,” he said.