Busta Rhymes Will Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star With Several Icons In Attendance

BY Cole Blake 238 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper and recording artist Busta Rhymes (Trevor Smith) performs during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
LL Cool J, Chris Rock and Chuck D have all already confirmed they'll be attending as guest speakers at the ceremony.

Busta Rhymes is getting honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Los Angeles. Big Boy will be serving as an emcee for the ceremony with several other stars slated to make appearances. LL Cool J, Chris Rock, and Chuck D have already confirmed they'll be attending as guest speakers.

“Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my rite to passage. I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me. Everything is divine timing,” Busta told CBS Mornings on Monday. “For me, the longer that you waited, the longer that my speech is gonna be.”

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez discussed the organization's decision to honor Busta in a statement caught by Billboard. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk," she said. "His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.”

Read More: Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With Staggering Weight Loss Reveal

Busta Rhymes' New Album

After getting the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Busta Rhymes will continue promoting his upcoming album, Vengeance. He discussed the project during his appearance on CBS Mornings as well. “Everything you have known to love me for is going to be part of this package, but there’s gonna be a whole lot of things that I’m finally becoming comfortable enough to share and add to the legacy,” he said.

Busta Rhymes is far from the only hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recent years. Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and more have all accepted the honor. According to The Wrap, celebrities who will be receiving a star next year include: Keith David, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Shaquille O’Neal, Noah Wyle, and the late Tony Scott.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Builds More Anticipation For "Dragon Season" With Second EP "Dragon Season… Equinox"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Keith David Breaks Into Tears While Learning He's Getting A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star 1.6K
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation Music Busta Rhymes Reacts To “Dream Come True” Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor  1287
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Music Dr. Dre Links With Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & More At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony 1.6K
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME Music Dr. Dre Is Being Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Snoop Dogg To Speak At Ceremony 986
Comments 0