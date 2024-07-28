Busta Rhymes Reacts To “Dream Come True” Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor 

Recently, it was announced that Busta Rhymes has secured a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2025. He'll join other icons like Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, and more. Needless to say, the hip-hop legend couldn't be more thrilled. He opened up about the honor during a recent interview with Variety, revealing how he felt when he got the news and just how appreciative he was.
“I’m not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments,” he told the outlet. “It’s really one of the things you never think you’ll ever get.” Busta Rhymes continued, noting how special he feels to have been chosen when so many others haven't.
Busta Rhymes Recalls Becoming Part Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame's Class Of 2025
“There are incredible icons in this world that have never gotten a Grammy, they’ve never gotten an MTV Award,” he explained. “They’ve never gotten a Hollywood star. They’ve never been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And they could’ve lived to be 90 years old and still never got it. They could have been professionally recording for 70 years and still never got it.”
“It’s just such a profound moment for me, when I still am at a stage in my life where I am on an upswing of business, upswing of creativity, an upswing of happiness, and upswing of joy. I’m probably in the best place in my life.” What do you think of Busta Rhymes getting a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2025? What about his emotional reaction following the exciting news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.