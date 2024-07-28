Busta Rhymes Reacts To “Dream Come True” Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor 

According to Busta Rhymes, he's at the "best place" he's ever been in life.

Recently, it was announced that Busta Rhymes has secured a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2025. He'll join other icons like Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, and more. Needless to say, the hip-hop legend couldn't be more thrilled. He opened up about the honor during a recent interview with Variety, revealing how he felt when he got the news and just how appreciative he was.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments,” he told the outlet. “It’s really one of the things you never think you’ll ever get.” Busta Rhymes continued, noting how special he feels to have been chosen when so many others haven't.

Busta Rhymes Recalls Becoming Part Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame's Class Of 2025

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“There are incredible icons in this world that have never gotten a Grammy, they’ve never gotten an MTV Award,” he explained. “They’ve never gotten a Hollywood star. They’ve never been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And they could’ve lived to be 90 years old and still never got it. They could have been professionally recording for 70 years and still never got it.”