Busta Rhymes Reacts To “Dream Come True” Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor 

BYCaroline Fisher341 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation)
According to Busta Rhymes, he's at the "best place" he's ever been in life.

Recently, it was announced that Busta Rhymes has secured a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2025. He'll join other icons like Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, and more. Needless to say, the hip-hop legend couldn't be more thrilled. He opened up about the honor during a recent interview with Variety, revealing how he felt when he got the news and just how appreciative he was.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments,” he told the outlet. “It’s really one of the things you never think you’ll ever get.” Busta Rhymes continued, noting how special he feels to have been chosen when so many others haven't.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Essential Songs

Busta Rhymes Recalls Becoming Part Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame's Class Of 2025

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“There are incredible icons in this world that have never gotten a Grammy, they’ve never gotten an MTV Award,” he explained. “They’ve never gotten a Hollywood star. They’ve never been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And they could’ve lived to be 90 years old and still never got it. They could have been professionally recording for 70 years and still never got it.”

“It’s just such a profound moment for me, when I still am at a stage in my life where I am on an upswing of business, upswing of creativity, an upswing of happiness, and upswing of joy. I’m probably in the best place in my life.” What do you think of Busta Rhymes getting a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2025? What about his emotional reaction following the exciting news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Previews Remix Of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Essence Festival

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...