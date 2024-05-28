Busta Rhymes Returns To Acting With Role In "Naked Gun" Reboot

Busta Rhymes has presence. It was evident from his breakout performance on the Tribe Called Quest posse cut, "Scenario." It was heightened by the memorable music videos the rapper put out in the mid 1990s, and it culminated with him making the leap to the big screen around the same time. Busta turned in impressive performances in films like Higher Learning and Shaft, which is what makes his return to the big screen such an exciting prospect.

Busta Rhymes has been cast in the upcoming remake of the 1988 comedy classic The Naked Gun. His role has not yet been disclosed, but he will be acting alongside a star-studded cast of veterans. Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser have already signed on to headline the remake alongside character actors CCH Pounder and Danny Huston.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With Weight Loss At Knicks Game

Busta Rhymes Hasn't Acted In A Film Since 2016

Busta Rhymes during Premiere of Dimensions Films Halloween Resurrection in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

The Naked Gun will mark Busta's first film in nearly a decade. The last time he was seen onscreen was 2016's King of the Dancehall, which was a musical drama directed by Nick Cannon. Since then, Busta has been relegated to talk show appearances and one-off cameos playing himself in shows like Master of None and Fresh Off the Boat. The rapper discussed the enjoyment he gets from acting during a 2000 interview with The Oklahoman.

"Acting is a lot less wear and tear," he noted. "You get the chance to bounce around and be a thousand different people without it being a problem. With music, most of the time the market and the consumer is stubborn. They don't want you to change too dramatically from what they know and love you for. You've got to feed them very carefully new or different things so that they can appreciate and adjust gradually."

The actor also noted that working with stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Sean Connery helped to hone his craft. "Not only do you respect your elders but you respect those you learn from," he explained. "I'm there to learn. I ain't getting opportunities to be around Sean Connerys all my life." The Naked Gun is set for release on July 18, 2025.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Tells Diddy That Coi Leray Is Off-Limits In Resurfaced Clip