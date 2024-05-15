Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With Weight Loss At Knicks Game

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Busta Rhymes at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes is looking great.

Busta Rhymes shared a picture of himself sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game against the Indiana Pacers on Instagram, Tuesday, showing off his slimmed-down physique. "I’M IN MY NY SH*T, I REP THE GIANTS, JETS, NY KNICKS‼️‼️‼️THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP, SO WE AIN’T NEVER, Y’ALL KNOW THE REST…." Busta wrote in part for the caption.

In response, fans couldn't believe how much weight he's seemingly lost. "Busta looks so much younger with hair & less weight on em," one fan commented. Another wrote: "Busta look young asf." Other users joked about him having a clone.

Busta Rhymes Attends Knicks-Pacers Game 5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Rapper Busta Rhymes attends Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 121-91. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Busta previously discussed his weight loss journey during an interview with Men’s Health back in 2023. He explained at the time that he suffered a health scare after getting intimate with his ex-wife. “That was scaring me so much that it was a mindf*ck, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe," he admitted. "I’m butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down. She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight, she was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a musclehead, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your sh*t right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.’”

Busta Rhymes Sits Courtside For The Playoffs

As for the Knicks game, New York went on to win 121-91. They now lead the series 3-2 going into Game 6, which will tip off on Thursday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Busta Rhymes as well as the NBA playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

