Busta Rhymes' Suspicious Weight Gain Goes Viral & Fans Are Conflicted

Just over a month ago, fans were shocked about Busta's weight loss. Now, it is the complete opposite.

The internet is a confusing place, and it always will be. It is hard to tell what is real and what is fake anymore. That is the exact sentiment us and a lot of fans are sharing right now pertaining to a viral photo of Busta Rhymes suggesting some serious weight gain. A X user (formerly Twitter) by the name of dirtywhiteups shared an alleged accurate side-by-side comparison of the legendary rapper just 20 days apart. To the left you can see a slimmer Busta in a white polo. Then, on the right, it shows the Brooklyn spitter donning a baby blue turtleneck sweater with a noticeable gut. In the caption, dirtywhiteups writes, "These two photos of Busta Rhymes are 20 days apart. Ozempic: 0 Oxtail: 1".

Right now, fans are pretty much split in half as to whether or not this image is real. Some are in utter shock, while others feel the image on the right is from a few years ago or so. A few were also joking around saying that it is "probably gas". If you head over to Busta Rhymes' Instagram, he has some posts from just over a week ago. In them, he does not look nearly the same as this alleged recent photo.

Is This Busta Rhymes Weight Gain Real?

Furthermore, just over a month ago, Busta shared some flicks from the sideline of the New York Knicks home playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. In those he looked incredibly slim, and fans were quick to praise him for it. According to the Atlanta Black Star, Busta has not commented on his ever-changing weight gain/loss. However, like the tweet suggests, this could be a symptom of Ozempic withdrawal, which causes people to overeat and put on a substantial amount of weight if they are attempting to stop taking it. But Busta has not admitted to using Ozempic either, so we will not know unless he decides to clear things up.

What are your thoughts on Busta Rhymes' apparent weight gain? Do you think this is real or fake and why? Should Busta respond to this viral photo going around, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Busta Rhymes. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.