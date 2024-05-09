Ice Spice Stuns Courtside At Knicks Game As Fans Credit Her For The Team's Win

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Knicks have a new good luck charm.

Ice Spice has a lot going on right now. Overall, she is in the midst of her rollout for her brand-new album Y2K. This is going to be her debut, and there is a lot riding on its success. Meanwhile, tomorrow, she will be dropping off "Gimmie A Light" which has the potential to be a huge single. These are all huge developments for Spice, who has become a massive artist in just a short amount of time. Now, fans want to see what she can do on a full-length LP.

With her new song dropping tomorrow, Ice Spice has been spending time in her native New York City. In fact, on Wednesday night, she found herself at Madison Square Garden where the New York Knicks were taking on the Indiana Pacers. Spice was sitting courtside, and she stunned with her signature orange hair and Betty Boop-inspired chain. Speaking of inspiration, it seems as though the artist had a positive impact on the home team. Despite a plethora of injuries, they were able to come away with the win all while taking a 2-0 series lead.

Ice Spice In New York

The winner of this series is likely going to take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks have not been to the ECF in a very long time, and fans are hyped about their potential. They have had success against Boston this season, and there is certainly some upset potential there. However, they have to win two more games against the Pacers before they can think about all of that.

Let us know if you are excited about the new Ice Spice track, in the comments section down below. Who do you have winning the series between the Pacers and the Knicks? Can the Pacers make a comeback? Are the Knicks going to go to the NBA Finals? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

