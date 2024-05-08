Ice Spice Sends Smoking Pink Range Rovers To NYC Ahead Of New Single "Gimme A Light"

Ice Spice has a big year to look forward to, as she's currently gearing up to drop her debut album, Y2K. The Bronx-born performer has yet to confirm an official release date, though she has announced that it's passed the crucial "car test," indicating that fans can expect to hear it any day now. In the meantime, however, she'll be dropping a new Sean Paul-sampling single, "Gimme A Light." The track is slated for release this Friday (May 10).

Fans recently spotted a few hot pink Range Rovers in NYC with her name on the sides, giving Ice Spice's hometown a taste of what's to come. In a new clip, one of the vehicles is seen grabbing the attention of bystanders, blasting "Gimme A Light" with smoke billowing out the windows. Surely, it left more than a few onlookers intrigued.

Read More: Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song

Ice Spice Continues To Tease New Music

This isn't the first time Ice Spice has gotten creative with promotion, however. Just last month, a massive inflatable version of the "Deli" rapper popped up in NYC. It sported pieces from Alexander Wang's Spring 2024 collection. She starred in the designer's campaign rocking the same look the month prior. In February, billboard trucks promoting her track "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" were also seen cruising around Atlanta. At the time, it was widely speculated that this was a response to Latto filming a music video in the Bronx for "Sunday Service." Fans suspect that Latto shaded Ice Spice on the single, only compounding rumors of a feud.

What do you think of Ice Spice sending hot pink Range Rovers to the Bronx to promote her new single? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it drops this Friday? What about her upcoming album, Y2K? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Spice Steals The Show On Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr (Remix)"

[Via]